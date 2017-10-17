: Veteran actor Hema Malini said on Monday that she shared a "beautiful" relationship with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's son from his first wife.The 69-year-old actor says there has always been curiosity regarding her equation with Sunny, which has been extremely wonderful and cordial."Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," Malini said.The actor-parliamentarian met with a road accident near Dausa in Rajasthan in 2015 on her way from Agra to Jaipur, when her Mercedes allegedly rammed into an Alto. Malini reportedly fractured her nose and suffered injuries on her forehead."He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having," Malini added.She was talking at the launch of her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.The biography was launched by actor Deepika Padukone in the presence of Malini's family, including daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with their respective husbands, and industry colleagues Ramesh Sippy, Juhi Chawla and Subhash Ghai.