Tera Intezaar First Poster: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan Sport An Intense Look

Search for love begins, #TeraIntezaarPoster is Out Now! Watch me & @arbaazSkhan in @WaliaRajeev’s supernatural thriller on 24th November! pic.twitter.com/zZ2cjt1TAx — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 12, 2017

The first look of Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar is finally out! The film which features Sunny in a full-fledged role - the first for the year- also has Arbaaz Khan in a key role. One look at the poster and you might feel it is more of thriller than a romantic musical which is how it is being promoted on all social media platforms.Sunny was quick to take to Twitter to unveil the first look of the poster.The poster features both Sunny and Arbaaz sporting a rather grim look. And a closer look at the poster reveals montages of faces depicting serious emotions.With a tagline at the bottom of the poster that reads, ‘Search for Love Begins’ – it is easy to understand that the film revolves around a journey that the protagonist will embark on.Director Rajeev Walia had recently mentioned that the film is a blend of Bollywood and Hollywood. "‘Tera Intezaar' is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak," Raajeev said in a statement.The movie will hit the theatres on November 24.