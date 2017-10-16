Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter's Second Birthday
Sunny Leone took to Twitter to celebrate the second birthday of her daughter with husband Daniel Weber
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Actress Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of the "light of our lives" -- Nisha Kaur Weber, whom she adopted in July. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted the child from Latur in Maharashtra. Daniel took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video showing the preparations the couple did to "surprise" Nisha. "Surprising your baby girl for her second birthday. Priceless. Love you forever Nisha Kaur Weber," Daniel wrote alongside the video.
Later, Sunny took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted: "Such an amazing day today to see all our friends and family. Our baby girl turns 2. The light of our lives! Happy birthday Nisha Kaur Weber."
On Friday, Daniel also shared a photograph of himself with Sunny on Instagram and wrote: "Disneyland. Nisha's birthday. Amazing day."
Check out the tweets below:
Disneyland for Nisha's birthday!!hehe with the sweetest husband and papa ever @DanielWeber99 pic.twitter.com/nKDw8560LP— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 13, 2017
Surprising your baby girl for her 2 year bday !!! Priceless. XO !! Love you forever Nisha Kaur Weber pic.twitter.com/MnRSThl8iA— Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) October 14, 2017
Such an amazing day today to see all our friends and family. Our baby girl turns 2. The light of our lives! Happy birthday Nisha Kaur Weber! https://t.co/BZ2DSsUjrd— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 15, 2017
