Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter's Second Birthday

Disneyland for Nisha's birthday!!hehe with the sweetest husband and papa ever @DanielWeber99 pic.twitter.com/nKDw8560LP — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 13, 2017

Surprising your baby girl for her 2 year bday !!! Priceless. XO !! Love you forever Nisha Kaur Weber pic.twitter.com/MnRSThl8iA — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) October 14, 2017

Such an amazing day today to see all our friends and family. Our baby girl turns 2. The light of our lives! Happy birthday Nisha Kaur Weber! https://t.co/BZ2DSsUjrd — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 15, 2017

Actress Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of the "light of our lives" -- Nisha Kaur Weber, whom she adopted in July. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted the child from Latur in Maharashtra.