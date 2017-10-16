GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter's Second Birthday

Sunny Leone took to Twitter to celebrate the second birthday of her daughter with husband Daniel Weber

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2017, 8:17 AM IST
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Actress Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of the "light of our lives" -- Nisha Kaur Weber, whom she adopted in July. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted the child from Latur in Maharashtra. Daniel took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video showing the preparations the couple did to "surprise" Nisha. "Surprising your baby girl for her second birthday. Priceless. Love you forever Nisha Kaur Weber," Daniel wrote alongside the video.

Later, Sunny took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted: "Such an amazing day today to see all our friends and family. Our baby girl turns 2. The light of our lives! Happy birthday Nisha Kaur Weber."

On Friday, Daniel also shared a photograph of himself with Sunny on Instagram and wrote: "Disneyland. Nisha's birthday. Amazing day."

