Sunny Leone Denies Being Offered Rs 4 Cr to Perform on Laila Main Laila
Image: A still from Laila O Laila.
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs 4 crore to perform live on her song Laila main Laila from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees at a New Year party.
She says she would be the 'happiest person' if the news was true.
"I wish that was true. I will be the happiest person on the planet if I was paid Rs 4 crore for my song to perform in Mumbai. I hope it comes true but unfortunately it's not true," Sunny told IANS.
She added: "I am looking forward to perform on this song."
Laila main Laila is a rendition of the popular song Laila ho Laila from the 1980 film Qurbani. In the song, Sunny is seen in a desi avatar, sporting a blue lehenga choli.
Set in the 1980s Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.
The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
