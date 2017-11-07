Sunny Leone Flies Back to Canada For a Surprise Visit to Her Cousin

: Actress Sunny Leone has flown to Canada to attend her cousin's wedding."I am very close to my uncle and cousin since I was a kid. We had great times together. Now it is her wedding (Monday night) and there is no way I could have missed it. It is a surprise for her and I am looking forward to see the look on her face," Sunny said in a statement.Her husband Daniel Weber is staying back in Mumbai to care of their daughter Nisha.