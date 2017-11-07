Sunny Leone Flies Back to Canada For a Surprise Visit to Her Cousin
Sunny Leone is all set to give her Canadian cousin a most welcome birthday surprise
Sunny Leone attends the poster launch event for her upcoming film 'Tera Intezaar' in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has flown to Canada to attend her cousin's wedding.
"I am very close to my uncle and cousin since I was a kid. We had great times together. Now it is her wedding (Monday night) and there is no way I could have missed it. It is a surprise for her and I am looking forward to see the look on her face," Sunny said in a statement.
Her husband Daniel Weber is staying back in Mumbai to care of their daughter Nisha.
"I am very close to my uncle and cousin since I was a kid. We had great times together. Now it is her wedding (Monday night) and there is no way I could have missed it. It is a surprise for her and I am looking forward to see the look on her face," Sunny said in a statement.
Her husband Daniel Weber is staying back in Mumbai to care of their daughter Nisha.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai Seems Similar, But Also Different From Parvathy's Take Off
- Kriti Sanon Calls Her Upcoming Film With Diljit Dosanjh a 'Mad, Fun Ride'
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced
- Sunny Leone Flies Back to Canada For a Surprise Visit to Her Cousin
- Samsung Mocks All Apple iPhones in a New Ad