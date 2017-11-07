GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone Flies Back to Canada For a Surprise Visit to Her Cousin

Sunny Leone is all set to give her Canadian cousin a most welcome birthday surprise

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
Sunny Leone Flies Back to Canada For a Surprise Visit to Her Cousin
Sunny Leone attends the poster launch event for her upcoming film 'Tera Intezaar' in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has flown to Canada to attend her cousin's wedding.

"I am very close to my uncle and cousin since I was a kid. We had great times together. Now it is her wedding (Monday night) and there is no way I could have missed it. It is a surprise for her and I am looking forward to see the look on her face," Sunny said in a statement.

Her husband Daniel Weber is staying back in Mumbai to care of their daughter Nisha.
