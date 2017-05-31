Sunny Leone Has Narrow Escape, Plane Nearly Crashes

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, her husband, Daniel Weber and some friends had a harrowing experience when their private plane almost crashed in a remote place in Maharashtra.

The 36-year-old actress said bad weather was responsible for the incident.

"Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God!" Sunny posted on Twitter.

Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/9jhTQ1arHX — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

The "Ragini MMS 2" star also shared a video in which she assured fans that everyone on board escaped unhurt.

"Hey guys, our plane almost just crashed, and now we are in some remote place in Maharashtra. Now we are driving home.

Everybody was freaking out on the aircraft. Thank God we are alive, and we are going home!"

She thanked the pilots, tweeting, "Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!"