Sometimes even popular faces from the showbiz industry have to let loose and enjoy! While we know how celebrities end up doing crazy things while drunk, there are moments when they just act silly because they want to have a good time.Going by the recent photo that actress Sunny Leone shared on her official Instagram account, she had an awesome time with husband Daniel Weber.As evident from the photo shared, an excited Sunny is happy to sit on Weber’s shoulder while the latter doesn’t seem to enjoy the moment.But what’s interesting is the post that Sunny wrote while sharing the photo.“Follow the story!! 1. I am crazy and jump around like a monkey on @dirrty99 2. Daniel says - someone save me please. 3. I say - oh come on! please let me jump around and annoy you! Lol 4. Daniel says- ok fine you can jump around like a maniac because I love you!”On Monday, Sunny shared a rare photo which could clearly be called her best candid click.Dressed in a green and pink outfit, Sunny looks funny as she poses for a group photo with her tongue sticking out.Sunny shared the candid photo on her official Twitter account with a caption that read 'Dancers gone mad!!'The actress would soon be seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar. The film which has been directed by Raajeev Walia, is referred to as a musical romantic thriller and shows Khan and Leone as lovers. The film also features Arya Babbar, Salil Ankola and Sudha Chandran.