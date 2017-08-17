No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4 pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Love these images taken by @tomas_moucka make-up by Tomas and hair created by Tomas with the help of Jeeti pic.twitter.com/g6EIcCKtNR — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 15, 2017

The fact that actress Sunny Leone has a crazy brigade of fan is no news but the 'hugeness' of her fan base will definitely come as a surprise. The actress, who recently adopted a baby girl, named Nisha, from Latur in Maharashtra, visited Kochi for an inauguration ceremony and the photographs and videos from the event are a proof that this trip will remain forever etched in Sunny's memory.Agreed, Sunny is aware that she has a big fan following anywhere in the country, but the grand welcome that she received from her fans in Kochi also caught her by surprise.Sunny was swamped by a sea of fans when she arrived in Kerala's coastal city to inaugurate a showroom. To her delight, thousands of her die-hard fans gathered outside the venue clicking pictures and chanting her name even though she reached nearly couple of hours late.Soon she took over the stage and thanked her fans for their presence and expressed her love and gratitude towards them.The actress took to Twitter to share a photograph which features the huge gathering of fans to welcome her to God's own country, and it's hard to even spot her car amid the 'sea' of humans. She captioned the image as, "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4"If the photo isn't enough to make your jaws drop, the actress also shared a video wherein one could hear the crowd chanting "We love Sunny". "No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4," she wrote alongside the video.Sunny who last appeared on big screen in the song Laila Main Laila in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, she is currently prepping up for her special songs in the upcoming films Bhoomi and Baadshaho.