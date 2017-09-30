Sunny Pawar, Tamannaah Bhatia Unite For Film On 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign

After garnering international acclaim with Oscar nominated film Lion, child artiste Sunny Pawar will next be seen sharing screen space with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a film inspired by the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.The film is titled ABC, and is an initiative by the Anti Corruption And Crime Control Committee in association with the Gravity Group. The two hour long movie will premiere at the German and French Film Festival in January next year, read a statement."I am of the opinion that the power vested in being a media figure should never be abused and should instead be used to inspire others. The girl child is a cause that is very close to my heart and I am proud to be associated with it," Tamannaah said.The script of the film will revolve around the importance of awareness and implementation of education for the girl child.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice will be used in the form of a guiding force for the on-screen characters in the film, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be contributing to the musical score.Stars and noted personalities like Chiranjeevi, Suniel Shetty, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kiran Bedi, Amitabh Bachchan will also be making special appearances in the Ramkumar Shendge directorial.The film will be dubbed in 14 languages, and there are plans to make it a compulsory watch in all schools across the nation.