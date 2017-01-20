Superstar Rajinikanth Joins Jallikattu Protest in Chennai

Chennai: As protests continue to get intense in Tamil Nadu against the jallikattu ban, the Tamil film industry is showing no qualms in extending supporting and slamming the animal rights advocacy group PETA for its opposition to the bull taming sport. Several actors including the likes of Suriya, Ajith Kumar, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan had no inhibitions in attending day-long fast organized by Nadigar Sangam - the South Indian Artistes Association - to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.

While Superstar Rajinikanth has already joined the protest, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman’s presence is expected.

"It would be a silent protest. Nobody will speak a word as they don't want the spotlight to shift on them from youngsters at Marina beach. The fast will continue till 5 pm in the evening," a source from Nadigar Sangam has been quoted as saying.

Protests have been taking place in the city since Monday against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport by the Supreme Court.

The Tamil film fraternity has actively expressed its support in favour of Jallikattu.

Actor Dhanush who is clearly in favour of the protest against the ban on Jallikattu was also quoted as saying, “Neither I nor anyone in my family a member of PETA and I regret "best vegetarian award" given to me by PETA”.

Actor Jayam Ravi, who participated in the protest on Thursday at the Marina Beach, tweeted: "I felt immense pride to be a part of a revolutionary movement last night at Marina. The atmosphere was electrifying and inspiring."

He further wrote: "To be honest, I intended to stay for half hour as I had to travel back to Tirupati to resume work today, but stayed back for hours out of sheer awe and admiration for the youth of my land.

Support in favour of Jallikattu has also come from neighboring industries.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless. Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in."

He went on to say he admires the "way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture."

On Friday, all theatres across Tamil Nadu remain closed in support of the movement.

"Theatres will only function after 6 p.m. They will remain shut the entire day as it's important that all of us participate and support the cause," a member of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owner Association said.