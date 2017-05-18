DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Suresh Prabhu Praises Akshay Kumar For Spreading Awareness Through His Film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
File photo of Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
New Delhi: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has lauded Akshay Kumar for the actor's endeavours in spreading awareness about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Prabhu, who met the National Award-winning actor, along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, took to Twitter to share his experience.
"Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar, fine actor, wonderful human being. Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness about #SwachhBharat through cinema," he wrote, alongside a series of pictures with the actors.
Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema pic.twitter.com/3Jc9UGcDP9
— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017
To this Akshay replied, "Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadi."
Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference 🙏🏻 #SwachchAzaadi https://t.co/y8tDmCa0eM
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2017
The 49-year-old actor recently had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss his film. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Toilet... also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. The movie will hit the theatres on June 2.
