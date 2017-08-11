Surrendering And Embracing My 30s: Katy Perry

: Singer Katy Perry, 32, feels liberated as a person in all quarters of life and says she is "surrendering and embracing" her age."I feel 360-degrees liberated all around. Whether it's politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don't serve me," Perry told W magazine, reportsaceshowbiz.com."I'm surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn't give me anything to go back to my 20s," she added.Perry also opened up about her first kiss and says it was not an enjoyable moment for her."My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California. I was hanging out with this girl from church who has a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade."But I went anyway. At the party, we played spin the bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth," she said."That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug," she added.