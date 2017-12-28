GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Surveen Chawla Finally Announces her Wedding After Keeping it Under Wraps for 2 Years; See Pics

The actor, who has worked in films like Parched and Hate Story 2, married her long-time beau Akshay Thakker in a secret ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
While the nation is busy obsessing over the recent wedding ceremony of Virat Kohli and Anuskhka Sharma, actor Surveen Chawla took to social media to announce her wedding. The actor, who has worked in films like Parched and Hate Story 2, married her long-time beau Akshay Thakker in a secret ceremony.

She shared a romantic photo of the two and captioned it as, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .❤️#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings. Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."


Surveen also shared another artistic photo and wrote, "One half of me is yours,the other half yours, Mine own,I would say;but if mine,then yours, And so all yours.” -(The Merchant of Venice) Shakespeare Lots of ❤️Surveen & Akshay. #Happilymarried💍 #Love #Bliss #Promiseforever Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."







While fans celebrate the union of the two, a Bombay Times report suggests that the actor had tied the knot 2 years back in Northern Italy and decided to keep their wedding under wraps. It also states that it was Surveen's dream to have a white wedding in a chapel.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Haq Se.
