Surveen Chawla Finally Announces her Wedding After Keeping it Under Wraps for 2 Years; See Pics
The actor, who has worked in films like Parched and Hate Story 2, married her long-time beau Akshay Thakker in a secret ceremony.
While the nation is busy obsessing over the recent wedding ceremony of Virat Kohli and Anuskhka Sharma, actor Surveen Chawla took to social media to announce her wedding. The actor, who has worked in films like Parched and Hate Story 2, married her long-time beau Akshay Thakker in a secret ceremony.
She shared a romantic photo of the two and captioned it as, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .❤️#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings. Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."
Surveen also shared another artistic photo and wrote, "One half of me is yours,the other half yours, Mine own,I would say;but if mine,then yours, And so all yours.” -(The Merchant of Venice) Shakespeare Lots of ❤️Surveen & Akshay. #Happilymarried💍 #Love #Bliss #Promiseforever Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."
While fans celebrate the union of the two, a Bombay Times report suggests that the actor had tied the knot 2 years back in Northern Italy and decided to keep their wedding under wraps. It also states that it was Surveen's dream to have a white wedding in a chapel.
On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Haq Se.
She shared a romantic photo of the two and captioned it as, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .❤️#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings. Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."
Surveen also shared another artistic photo and wrote, "One half of me is yours,the other half yours, Mine own,I would say;but if mine,then yours, And so all yours.” -(The Merchant of Venice) Shakespeare Lots of ❤️Surveen & Akshay. #Happilymarried💍 #Love #Bliss #Promiseforever Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals."
“One half of me is yours,the other half yours, Mine own,I would say;but if mine,then yours, And so all yours.” -(The Merchant of Venice) Shakespeare Lots of ❤️Surveen & Akshay. #Happilymarried💍 #Love #Bliss #Promiseforever Reportage Photography : @dsvisuals A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on
While fans celebrate the union of the two, a Bombay Times report suggests that the actor had tied the knot 2 years back in Northern Italy and decided to keep their wedding under wraps. It also states that it was Surveen's dream to have a white wedding in a chapel.
On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Haq Se.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PV Sindhu Wants to See Herself as World No 1 Next Season
- Bright Movie Review: Will Smith-starrer Deserves a Watch For its Depictions of Identity and Diversity Crisis
- Delhi Government to Launch Automated Tests for Driving License, Will Sign MoU With Maruti Suzuki
- Alastair Cook's Double Century Puts England in Command in Boxing Day Test
- Yearender 2017: Priyanka, Deepika, Taapsee and Other Actresses Who Handled Trolls Like A Boss