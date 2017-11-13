Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer to Go On Floors in January
Image: Yogen Shah
Sushant Singh Rajput is set to romance Bhumi Pednekar in Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film based on Chambal dacoits. The film has been tentatively titled Sone Chiriya and will go on floors early next year.
According to a source observing the film's proceedings, both the lead actors will be seen playing dacoits in the film which is based in the 70s. The source told BollywoodLife, "We are having script reading sessions for the whole team. Prep is on in full swing. The film is high on emotions and drama. There is a love story as well. We will start shoot from January 10, 2018."
It is for the first time that Sushant and Bhumi will share screen space. In an earlier interview, Bhoomi has expressed her excitement over working in a challenging film. "I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film," she had said.
Talking about working with Sushant, Bhumi had said, "Sushant is the main lead in the film and he is such a phenomenal actor. So, I am really excited to see how everything unfolds."
Well, it'll be exciting to see this fresh pairing of two talented actors working under the vision of Chaubey, who is known for bringing the dark and gritty side of small-town stories.
