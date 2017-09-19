Sushant Singh Rajput Clears The Air About His Ego Clash With R Madhavan

Ain't true, I believe there are no small roles but only ,possibly small actors and @ActorMadhavan is a great one and I often learn from him. https://t.co/wEA0Ku4fIU — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is surely not the one to clam up when anything is said about him in a poor taste. The actor is known to give things back with his powerful punch lines and immediate responses. The latest one with whom the MS Dhoni actor locked horns was a tabloid which conceded that the SSR is bothered by co-actor R. Madhavan’s presence in their upcoming Sci-fi film Chanda Mama Door Ke in which Sushant essays the role of an Astronaut. Bombay Times tweeted, “Is @itsSSR bothered by another co actor's role in #ChandamamaDoorKe?”The actor was quick to respond straight without mincing words, “Ain't true, I believe there are no small roles but only, possibly small actors and @ActorMadhavan is a great one and I often learn from him.And he was joined by none other than Maddy himself, who appreciated the young star for wisely handling the situation, “You are as wise as you are handsome bro.I wish they knew we are way better than this...can't wait to get on the sets with you…”Followed by a pat reply from Sushant Singh Rajput who is equally eager to work with R. Madhavan, “I just can't wait to work with you brother !! ”Meanwhile the tabloid too just saved its face by replying to SSR with a blushed emoticon, “Thanks for the clarity @itsSSR we are happy to hear this from you :) Looking forward to see you with @ActorMadhavan ”And Sushant Singh Rajput being the generous self he is, accepted the acknowledgement with open arms, “Thanks a lot @bombaytimes . Your acknowledgement is really appreciated. Cheers!!”