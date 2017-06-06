Sushant Singh Rajput Doesn't Choose Films on Their Expected Commercial Success

Kolkata: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently said he would love to do a film like "Black Swan" that has dance as the central theme.

"If a dance-based film like 'Black Swan' comes my way, I would readily say yes to it. I really do not pick my films thinking that I would be able to dance in it but if I get a film that has dance as the central theme, I would jump into it," said the actor who was here to promote his forthcoming film "Raabta".

Stating that dance has been a major communicating medium in his life, the actor said even while doing the films he thinks from the perspective of a dancer.

"Before joining theatre, I used to be a background dancer. So I have learnt to communicate through rhythm. Even on the sets, I keep thinking like a dancer. I keep thinking about the rhythm of the scene and the character," Sushant said.

The actor, who portrayed former Indian cricket team captain M.S. Dhoni in his previous film, said he has always chosen films which have an interesting script and challenge him as an actor in some way.

"I never decide my films thinking that this would do well in the market. I cannot think that way. If I find something interesting while reading the script, I go for it," he said.

"Also in all my films, be it 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story', or the double role I play in the upcoming film, I always felt there is an element of challenge involved in them. I initially felt that I would not be able to do these roles and that's what pushed me to say yes," he said.