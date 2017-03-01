After applauding and appreciating Sushant Singh Rajput for quite sometime Karan Johar is all set to work with the actor in his next production. Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani has been finalised to direct the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, titled Drive.

Karan Johar took to twitter to share the news. He wrote, "The FRANCHISE FUN begins....DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!"

Looks like Dharma Productions has signed SSR for an entire franchise with Drive being its first one. Sushant and Jacqueline are going to share the screen for the very first time and we are excited to experience their chemistry. Both the actors recently set the stage on fire at the Filmfare Awards with their chemistry.

A sneak peek of the performance with the fabulous @Asli_Jacqueline .

"Aise naa mujhe tum dekho..." :-) pic.twitter.com/Pii5oLip0b — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 15, 2017

Tarun Mansukhani is returning to director's chair after almost 8 years after Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

Sushant garnered immense applause for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and recently concluded the shooting of Raabta along with Kriti Sanon. He is also shooting for India's first space drama Chandamama Door Ke. Jacqueline recently wrapped Reload co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. It'll be interesting to see what Drive is all about and if this franchise works for both Sushant and Jacqueline.