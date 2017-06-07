Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon Seek Blessings At Bangla Sahib Ahead of Raabta Release

With just two days left for the release of the much-anticipated film Raabta, Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings.

While Kriti looked flamboyant in a pink-peach kurta and palazzo pants, Sushant sported a casual look.

Image: Yogen Shah

The two of them, who're currently in the capital to promote their upcoming film, have caught the fancy of many, courtesy the rumour mill about a possible relationship between the two.

However, they've always remained tight-lipped and always maintained that they're just good friends. But one look at their comfort and chemistry, and one might understand why the rumours started in the first place. They share quite a warm camaraderie and are often snapped with each other. In fact, Kriti was the first person to ride in Sushant's new posh ride, a sparkling blue Maserati Quattroporte.

Image: Yogen Shah

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta with a backdrop of reincarnation, sees Kriti and Sushant playing two roles, from different eras, each.