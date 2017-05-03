Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon Spend Quality Time On a Coffee Break
Not every couple in Bollywood openly admits to being in a relationship but their public appearances narrate a different tale and set the rumour mills abuzz.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are one of them. Even though they've remained tight-lipped over the dating rumours, the shutterbugs have often snapped them together and this time peeping into each other's phone.
The two, who're working together in the upcoming film Raabta, have been spotted together several times. But this time, they were snapped spending some quality time with each other over a cup of coffee.
Raabta director Dinesh Vijan was present too. While he was busy eating something, the actors were busy talking. In fact, Kriti was the first person to ride in Sushant's new posh car - a sparkling blue Maserati Quattroporte.
