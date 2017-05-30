X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up About Co-star Kriti Sanon, Says They Share Same Passion For Films

IANS

Updated: May 30, 2017, 8:18 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up About Co-star Kriti Sanon, Says They Share Same Passion For Films
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput finds a lot of similarities with Kriti Sanon and has opened up about what he likes about his Raabta co-star.

Bollywood's gossip mills are abuzz with rumours about their off-screen bonding, but without divulging anything on that, Sushant said: "We have a lot of things in common. We have a similar passion, we are both from Delhi and from an engineering background. We have the same passion for films and want to give our 100 per cent no matter what.

"These are the things we like about each other."

The actor spoke about it on the sidelines of the success party here of Hindi Medium.

First Published: May 30, 2017, 7:50 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.