Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput finds a lot of similarities with Kriti Sanon and has opened up about what he likes about his Raabta co-star.

Bollywood's gossip mills are abuzz with rumours about their off-screen bonding, but without divulging anything on that, Sushant said: "We have a lot of things in common. We have a similar passion, we are both from Delhi and from an engineering background. We have the same passion for films and want to give our 100 per cent no matter what.

"These are the things we like about each other."

The actor spoke about it on the sidelines of the success party here of Hindi Medium.