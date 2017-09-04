GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Kedarnath to Go on Floors on September 5

Sushant is all set to work with his Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor once again.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 5:16 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput at Abhishek Kapoor's office in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput entered the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! and the director, who is second time collaborating with him in Kedarnath, praised the actor, saying he has come a long way.

Their second project, which is a love story set against the holy temple of Kedarnath, also marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

"Discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in #kaipoche and this time he's harder, hungrier and even better prepared. Starts tomorrow September 5. #Kedarnath," writes Kapoor.




In another tweet he says, "Every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Can't wait for this one to unravel. Shoot starts 5th sept . #kedarnaththemovie."




To which Sushant replies, "I just can't wait to relive the magic with you chief!! Jai Bholenath."




The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2018
