Raabta's New Song Main Tera Boyfriend Is The Party Number of The Season

Another peppy Punjabi song from Raabta is here and it's all about Sushant Singh Rajput's abs. The recreated number of J Star's popular song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon as they groove like no one's watching. Sung by Arijit Singh and revamped lyrics by Kumaar, the amazing choreography of the song has been done by Ahmed Khan. Neha Kakkar has voiced the female part with Meet Bros giving the extra vocals.

The entire song features a shirtless Sushant as he shows off his trained moves and eight pack abs. Kriti Sanon is looking gorgeous herself. By the end of it, you know you've got your next party number.

Raabta features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in a dramatic love story, transcending time. The film has been directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adjania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh too. The film also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Raabta will be hit the screens on June 9 this year.