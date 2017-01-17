Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training for Bollywood Space Saga Chandamama Door Ke

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737.

"Excitement at its peak! 'Chandamama Door Ke'. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high," Sushant captioned the video.

Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke. #TrainingDay 1 #Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. #flyhigh ✈️🇮🇳 @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:22am PST

Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial.

Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.