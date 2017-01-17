SCORE

POWEReD BY
»
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training for Bollywood Space Saga Chandamama Door Ke

IANS

First published: January 17, 2017, 6:59 PM IST | Updated: 4 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training for Bollywood Space Saga Chandamama Door Ke
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737.

"Excitement at its peak! 'Chandamama Door Ke'. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high," Sushant captioned the video.

Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial.

Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.