Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training for Bollywood Space Saga Chandamama Door Ke
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737.
"Excitement at its peak! 'Chandamama Door Ke'. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high," Sushant captioned the video.
Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial.
Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.
Recommended For You
- World's Biggest Cricket Stadium Will be in India Soon, Construction Begins
- Watch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment
- Bangladesh Hit New Low in Test Cricket - We Tell You How
- Bigg Boss 10: Preparations Begin For Monalisa's Marriage Inside The House
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know