Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training For Chandamama Door Ke
Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started preparing for his role as an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke.
The 30-year-old actor, took to social media to share a clip of himself flying Boeing 737.
"Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke. #TrainingDay 1 #Boeing 737 fixed base simulator #flyhigh @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani," Sushant captioned the video.
For the space adventure movie, filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has spent a lot of time researching at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Filming on the project will start sometime in July.
