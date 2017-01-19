Sushant Singh Rajput Starts Training For Chandamama Door Ke

First published: January 19, 2017, 10:08 AM IST | Updated: 9 mins ago

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started preparing for his role as an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke.

The 30-year-old actor, took to social media to share a clip of himself flying Boeing 737.

"Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke. #TrainingDay 1 #Boeing 737 fixed base simulator #flyhigh @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani," Sushant captioned the video.

For the space adventure movie, filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has spent a lot of time researching at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Filming on the project will start sometime in July.