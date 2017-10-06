Sushant Singh Rajput to Play Lead in Fault In Our Stars Hindi Remake
Produced by Fox Star Studios, the movie will be based on John Green's novel of the same name. The Hindi remake will be directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and will go on floors next year.
Image: Yogen Shah
It has been a while now since the Hindi remake of 2014 Hollywood hit Fault In Our Stars has been in the news. And after months of speculation, Sushant Singh Rajput's name has been finalised for the lead role in the film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter. He wrote: "#BreakingNews: Fox Star Studios to remake the Hollywood hit #TheFaultInOurStars... The Hindi adaptation will commence its shoot in 2018..."
"#TheFaultInOurStars remake will be directed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra and star Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead," he wrote.
While it's now confirmed that Sushant has another film in his kitty, the casting for the leading lady is yet to be finalised. There have been reports that Sridevi's daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, might make her Bollywood debut with this project but nothing has been yet confirmed.
Meanwhile, Sushant has wrapped up the shoot for Kedarnath, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara. The film, being directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is set to release next year.
#BreakingNews: Fox Star Studios to remake the Hollywood hit #TheFaultInOurStars... The Hindi adaptation will commence its shoot in 2018...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2017
#TheFaultInOurStars remake will be directed by well known casting director Mukesh Chhabra and star Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2017
