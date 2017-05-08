A new song of Raabta is out and it will compel you to show your dance move. The peppy song titled Sadda Move features Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma dancing in the heart of Punjab, showing their move. The song has been shot in Punjab as the boys dance on the roof of trucks, drinking lassi with mustard-farm in the backdrop.

Sadda Move has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Pardeep Singh Sran and composed by Pritam. Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya have penned the lyrics of the song. The rap portions have been sung by Raftaar.

Raabta features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Srabh in a dramatic love story, transcending time.

The film has been directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adjania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh too. The film also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Raabta will be hit the screens on June 9 this year.