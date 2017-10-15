Sussanne Khan Calls Gauri Khan a 'Dear' Friend; Says There Is No Competition Between Them

: Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, says there is no competition between her and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri when it comes to interior designing."I think Gauri Khan is my dear friend. I am really happy that she is doing very well," Sussanne, who on Saturday attended the preview of Rustomejee Elements, a residential apartment which was designed by her, told reporters."I think that when you're friends you feel happy for the person, there is no competition, there is more love," she added.Both Sussanne and Gauri are passionate about interior designs and home decor, which has also become their professional interest.The two ladies had started a collaborative venture 'The Charcoal Factory' but the collaboration didn't really work well and there was also news of a tiff between the two over the venture.Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan along with their children, Hrehaan and Hridaan, was spotted at the preview of Rustomjee Elements designed by Sussanne Khan.When asked what is the most important thing in a home, Sussanne said: "The most important thing is a whole feeling of complete harmony."Celebrities like Ronit Roy, Krishika Lulla, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kapoor, Zayed Khan and Sonali Bendre, among others, graced the event.