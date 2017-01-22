Sussanne Khan Lauds Hrithik Roshan's Performance in Kaabil

Mumbai: Interior designer Sussanne Khan has lauded her former husband Hrithik Roshan's performance in the upcoming film Kaabil and says it is the most "hearted performance" in Indian cinema.

Sussanne on Sunday took to Twitter to laud Hrithik. She also congratulated actress Yami Gautam and Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta.

"The most hearted performance in the history of Indian cinema Hrithik! Kaabil will melt you! Kudos to the team Yami Gautam, Sanjay Gupta," she tweeted.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur also shared a photograph of her hugging the Bang Bang! star and said she was "incredibly proud" of him.

"Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind... so so so incredibly proud of you Hrithik," she captioned.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind... so so so proud of you.. 🌈🎶🌟❤😇 #kaabil #sacrecoeur A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Kaabil is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.

The film, also backed by his father under his banner FilmKraft Productions, will release on January 25.