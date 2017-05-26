X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Swami Om Granted Anticipatory Bail in Molestation Case

IANS

Updated: May 26, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Swami Om Granted Anticipatory Bail in Molestation Case
Image Courtesy: Colors

New Delhi: A court here has granted anticipatory bail to former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and self-proclaimed godman Swami Om, who was accused of molesting and threating a woman, court sources said on Thursday.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg on Tuesday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Om and asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court order came on ground of parity as co-accused Santoshanand was granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court on May 5.

Claiming innocence, Swami Om's counsel A.P. Singh told the court that he was falsely implicated.

He assured the court that if granted anticipatory bail, Om would not misuse his liberty.

In her complaint to Indraprastha Estate police station, the woman had accused Swami Om and Santoshanand of wrongful restraint and abusive behaviour, and committing objectionable acts.

The woman complained that the accused tore her clothes on February 7.

First Published: May 26, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.