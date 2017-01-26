Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali Of Aaraah To Release In March

Mumbai: Swara Bhaskar's new movie Anaarkali Of Aaraah has been locked for release on March 24, and the actress says this is one film the audience should not miss.

"Ji! Aapkey aashirwaad se (Thanks to your blessings). Announcement people! 'Anaarkal Of Aaraah' March 24, 2017. This one is a not-to-be-missed," Swara tweeted.

The film, written and directed by debutant Avinash Das, features Swara as Anaarkali, a star orchestra party performer and singer of double-meaning songs in Aaraah town of Bihar.

The story revolves around the tumultuous journey of Anaarkali as a party singer and as a woman in an unruly and volatile man's world.

Produced by Sandiip Kapoor of Promodome Motion Pictures, the film also features a cast of actors like Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.