Sylvester Stallone Begins Filming This Is Us
Action star Sylvester Stallone starts shooting for the TV series This Is Us.
Image: A file photo of Sylvester Stallone (Reuters)
Los Angeles: Action star Sylvester Stallone has officially joined the cast of This Is Us and started shooting the second season of the hit NBC TV series in Santa Clarita, California.
The 71-year-old actor will appear in a guest role opposite Justin Hartley's character, Kevin, as his co-star in a war movie directed by Ron Howard (also playing himself).
"The irony is we can get Wi-Fi in Bulgaria, surrounded by wolves, but we can't get it in Santa Clarita," Stallone said in an Instagram video, while panning to show his co-star, Chrissy Metz.
The star continued, "THIS is one of the great mysteries in MY life!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE, yet, it's hard to find a decent local cell site! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz ... and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show. #thisisus @chrissymetz."
Credit: @Sly Stallone
The Rocky star posted a photo on Instagram alongside Hartley.
"On the This Is Us set with Justin Hartley, this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!" Stallone wrote.
Credit: @Sly Stallone
The actor shared another picture with actor Milo Ventimiglia, who previously worked with Stallone on 2006 film Rocky Balboa.
Credit: @Sly Stallone
"My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson," he added.
The second season of This is Us, which also features Mandy Moore and Sterling K Brown, premieres in India on September 30 on Star World & Star World HD.
The 71-year-old actor will appear in a guest role opposite Justin Hartley's character, Kevin, as his co-star in a war movie directed by Ron Howard (also playing himself).
"The irony is we can get Wi-Fi in Bulgaria, surrounded by wolves, but we can't get it in Santa Clarita," Stallone said in an Instagram video, while panning to show his co-star, Chrissy Metz.
The star continued, "THIS is one of the great mysteries in MY life!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE, yet, it's hard to find a decent local cell site! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz ... and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show. #thisisus @chrissymetz."
Credit: @Sly Stallone
The Rocky star posted a photo on Instagram alongside Hartley.
"On the This Is Us set with Justin Hartley, this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!" Stallone wrote.
Credit: @Sly Stallone
The actor shared another picture with actor Milo Ventimiglia, who previously worked with Stallone on 2006 film Rocky Balboa.
Credit: @Sly Stallone
"My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson," he added.
The second season of This is Us, which also features Mandy Moore and Sterling K Brown, premieres in India on September 30 on Star World & Star World HD.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Smashes MS Dhoni Record With Sri Lanka Whitewash
- The Irony of Being a Sindhi; 70 Years On From Independence
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Independence Day: How the Concept of Patriotism Has Evolved in Bollywood
- Federer Pulls Out of Cincinnati Open, Nadal to Become World No. 1