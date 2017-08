Sylvester Stallone Begins Filming This Is Us

Los Angeles: Action star Sylvester Stallone has officially joined the cast of This Is Us and started shooting the second season of the hit NBC TV series in Santa Clarita, California.The 71-year-old actor will appear in a guest role opposite Justin Hartley's character, Kevin, as his co-star in a war movie directed by Ron Howard (also playing himself)."The irony is we can get Wi-Fi in Bulgaria, surrounded by wolves, but we can't get it in Santa Clarita," Stallone said in an Instagram video, while panning to show his co-star, Chrissy Metz.The star continued, "THIS is one of the great mysteries in MY life!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE, yet, it's hard to find a decent local cell site! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz ... and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show. #thisisus @chrissymetz."Credit: @ Sly Stallone Thestar posted a photo on Instagram alongside Hartley."On the This Is Us set with Justin Hartley, this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!" Stallone wrote.Credit: @ Sly Stallone The actor shared another picture with actor Milo Ventimiglia, who previously worked with Stallone on 2006 filmCredit: @ Sly Stallone "My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson," he added.The second season of This is Us, which also features Mandy Moore and Sterling K Brown, premieres in India on September 30 on Star World & Star World HD.