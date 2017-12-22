GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sylvester Stallone Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A woman filed a report on Wednesday with the Santa Monica police for an alleged act of sexual misconduct against Stallone.

IANS

Updated:December 22, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Golden Globes
Los Angeles: Actor Sylvester Stallone has denied sexual misconduct allegations made by a woman in a police report and now wants her prosecuted.

A woman filed a report on Wednesday with the Santa Monica police for an alleged act of sexual misconduct against Stallone. The case was set to be investigated despite the incident to have happened in the 1990s. Stallone has denied the allegation, reports tmz.com.

He admits he had spent three days with her during a 1987 movie shoot in Israel. He was single, she was not a minor and he says there was never a rape. Stallone also denied he was seeing her in the 1990s.
