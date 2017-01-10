Sylvester Stallone Faced Seating Issue at the Golden Globes 2017, Watched The Show From Backstage

Los Angeles Jan 10 (PTI) Action star Sylvester Stallone reportedly watched the entire Golden Globe ceremony from backstage due to seating issue at the venue.

The 70-year-old star, whose three daughters shared the title of Miss Golden Globe this year, apparently had to share his table with Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck, actor Matt Damon and director Kenneth Lonergan but there were not enough seats for him and his wife Jennifer Flavin, reported People magazine.

According to multiple sources, no one, including Affleck and Damon, made an effort to accommodate the Stallones, who grew frustrated and seemingly embarrassed, and eventually retreated to the green room backstage. The couple would not return to the table and watched the show from backstage instead.

However, another source said that there was some confusion regarding the seating arrangement but cleared out that there was no ill will towards Stallone from Affleck or anyone at the table.

"There weren't enough seats and so there was confusion, but it wasn't personal against him," says the source, adding that an additional chair was brought to the table and seats facing the stage were eventually freed up.