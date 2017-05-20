Sylvester Stallone Hopes India Doesn't Wreck Rambo

Los Angeles: Veteran star Sylvester Stallone is hoping that India doesn't "wreck" the character of Rambo in the upcoming Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood actioner Rambo.

Stallone, who starred in the actioner, took to Instagram on Friday night, where he shared a poster of Rambo, a film series based on the David Morrell novel First Blood.

"I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India! Great character. Hope they don't wreck it," Stallone captioned the image.

The Rambo franchise first came to life in 1982 with "First Blood", which minted over $125 million worldwide. It was followed by a number of successful remakes, including the latest one in 2008, which earned $113 million globally.

The remake, which will star Tiger Shroff, will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures, reports an online portal.

It will follow life of last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land and how he unleashes mayhem by becoming an unstoppable machine after tough training.