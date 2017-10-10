Sylvester Stallone Will Direct, Produce Creed Sequel
Besides directing, Stallone also shared on Instagram that he will be producing the sequel to the 2015 film 'Creed', which earned him an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor.
Image courtesy: Reuters
Los Angeles: Actor Sylvester Stallone has announced that he will direct the upcoming sports drama film Creed 2.
Besides directing, Stallone also shared on Instagram that he will be producing the sequel to the 2015 film Creed, which earned him an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Along with a photograph of himself and Creed star Michael B Jordan, Stallone wrote: "Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in 'Creed 2' next year... One more round."
Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler. It served as both spin-off and sequel to Stallone's Rocky film series.
