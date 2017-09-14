Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Haters For Their Terrible Comments After She Posts Bikini Photos
Taapsee Pannu, who would soon be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, took to Twitter to share a still from the film.
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Official Twitter Account
Of the many things most of us relish online, nothing can be pitted against a celebrity being trolled on social media. In the world of social media, from popular stars to starlets and socialites, nobody is spared. And the recent addition to the list of stars being bullied by trolls is Taapsee Pannu.
The actress, who would soon be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, took to Twitter yesterday to share stills from the film.
Since the actress uploaded a couple of her photos in a bikini, her post invited trolls for dressing inappropriately.
“Yese pic upload karne se best h ki, porn movie's main hi kaam kar lo.. Aur sharam karo #Taapsee,” read a post on Twitter.
Jaysudha, who admitted to being a fan of Taapsee, advised her to avoid being skinny. “Tapsee too skinny is not good.. seems lik a old lady..i lik u lot pls tc dear,” her tweet read.
Veera Reddy sounded a tad shocked. “I am n't expected taapsee these types of photo shoot,” he tweeted.
But the worst comment came from Kaushal Kumar who tweeted, “Paise kam pad gaye they kya”
But Taapsee was quick to give a fitting reply to all the trolls, and shut down the haters for ridiculing her choice. Irked by a comment that stated her brother would have been extremely proud of her bikini post, Taapsee tweeted, "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????"
This isn’t the first time that celebrities have taken on haters, and set an example for everyone to embrace their beautiful bodies irrespective of what one thinks.
Most recently, Hate Story actor Bhairavi Goswami slut shamed Kriti Sanon by using abusive language. For the unversed, Kriti had uploaded a dance video on Arjun Kapoor to show her fun side and support for his recent release Mubarakan. While Kamaal R Khan first first shared the same with a caption that read, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”, it was actress Bhairavi’s reply on KRK’s tweet that didn’t go down well with many. “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper . Even college students look better,’ she wrote.
Read on to know about celebrities who have fought back against body shaming.
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was slammed by social media users after she took to Instagram to share her photos clad in a black monokini on the beach of Maldives. Fatima, who has been filming Thugs of Hindustan, in Malta, was at the receiving end for 'dressing inappropriately' in the holy month of Ramadan. Needless to say she was slut-shamed and mocked her wearing 'indecent clothes' in the religious month.
When Aneri Vajani took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of herself to celebrate International Yoga Day, little did she realize she would be attacked for her fashion choice.
Credit: @Aneri Vajani
In the photo which Aneri shared, she was slut shamed for being scantily dressed. In fact, there were those too who said ‘dieting ki be hadh hothi hae yaar’, ‘omg she looks like she has malnutrition’ and ‘she being an Indian is disgracing herself.”
Sonam Kapoor was slammed for wearing a black Rasario Atelier jumpsuit at an event recently. She was ridiculed on social media for her choice. But the actress was quick to take to Twitter to lash out at those who made “sexist” comments. “The photogs went out of their way to take these pics...and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body! (sic)” she wrote.
Priyanka Chopra’s decision to opt for a dress that had her flashing her legs during her recent meeting with India’s PM Narendra Modi lead to sanskari rage. But the Baywatch star gave a fitting reply to all the trolling. She flashed more flesh on social media in a photo that also featured her mother Madhu Chopra.
The actress, who would soon be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, took to Twitter yesterday to share stills from the film.
"When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself......But don't forget the smile 😁" #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017
Since the actress uploaded a couple of her photos in a bikini, her post invited trolls for dressing inappropriately.
“Yese pic upload karne se best h ki, porn movie's main hi kaam kar lo.. Aur sharam karo #Taapsee,” read a post on Twitter.
Jaysudha, who admitted to being a fan of Taapsee, advised her to avoid being skinny. “Tapsee too skinny is not good.. seems lik a old lady..i lik u lot pls tc dear,” her tweet read.
Veera Reddy sounded a tad shocked. “I am n't expected taapsee these types of photo shoot,” he tweeted.
But the worst comment came from Kaushal Kumar who tweeted, “Paise kam pad gaye they kya”
But Taapsee was quick to give a fitting reply to all the trolls, and shut down the haters for ridiculing her choice. Irked by a comment that stated her brother would have been extremely proud of her bikini post, Taapsee tweeted, "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????"
Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ???? https://t.co/Snv6dlNhWj— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017
This isn’t the first time that celebrities have taken on haters, and set an example for everyone to embrace their beautiful bodies irrespective of what one thinks.
Most recently, Hate Story actor Bhairavi Goswami slut shamed Kriti Sanon by using abusive language. For the unversed, Kriti had uploaded a dance video on Arjun Kapoor to show her fun side and support for his recent release Mubarakan. While Kamaal R Khan first first shared the same with a caption that read, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”, it was actress Bhairavi’s reply on KRK’s tweet that didn’t go down well with many. “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper . Even college students look better,’ she wrote.
Read on to know about celebrities who have fought back against body shaming.
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was slammed by social media users after she took to Instagram to share her photos clad in a black monokini on the beach of Maldives. Fatima, who has been filming Thugs of Hindustan, in Malta, was at the receiving end for 'dressing inappropriately' in the holy month of Ramadan. Needless to say she was slut-shamed and mocked her wearing 'indecent clothes' in the religious month.
When Aneri Vajani took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of herself to celebrate International Yoga Day, little did she realize she would be attacked for her fashion choice.
Credit: @Aneri Vajani
In the photo which Aneri shared, she was slut shamed for being scantily dressed. In fact, there were those too who said ‘dieting ki be hadh hothi hae yaar’, ‘omg she looks like she has malnutrition’ and ‘she being an Indian is disgracing herself.”
Sonam Kapoor was slammed for wearing a black Rasario Atelier jumpsuit at an event recently. She was ridiculed on social media for her choice. But the actress was quick to take to Twitter to lash out at those who made “sexist” comments. “The photogs went out of their way to take these pics...and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body! (sic)” she wrote.
sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don't give a damn,I'm proud of my body! https://t.co/zryjBBYI6B— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017
Priyanka Chopra’s decision to opt for a dress that had her flashing her legs during her recent meeting with India’s PM Narendra Modi lead to sanskari rage. But the Baywatch star gave a fitting reply to all the trolling. She flashed more flesh on social media in a photo that also featured her mother Madhu Chopra.