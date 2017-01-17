Taapsee Pannu Gatecrashes Wedding, Feels Thrilled

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu gatecrashed a real life pre-wedding celebration to promote her upcoming film Runningshaadi.com. She says she was very thrilled and nervous to do it.

"I was so thrilled and slightly nervous to execute this idea. Nothing can be more special to play the first song of our film in a 'real shaadi'. I took the risk of gatecrashing the sangeet ceremony and to my surprise, the guests there welcomed me with equal enthusiasm," Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee attended the celebrations at a suburban hotel here on Tuesday evening. She was decked up in Indian attire and surprised the to be bride and groom, who were living up their sangeet ceremony.

Taapsee got the music stopped, and soon took centre stage to explain the purpose of her visit to everyone. She then invited the guests to shake a leg with her on the song Dimpy de naal bhaage Bunty, sung by late Punjabi singer Labh Janjua.

The Pink star said that the bride and groom had no idea about her visit.

"They were totally taken back. The entire gathering danced with me on my song. It was a Gujarati wedding, but the way they did a Punjabi jig was priceless. I shall remember this experience for a lifetime because this is the first time ever I have gatecrashed a wedding function," she added.