Taapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Trolls Who Mocked Her For Wearing Short Dress

: Actress Taapsee Pannu, a keen supporter of women's empowerment, on Saturday, poked fun at a few social media users who trolled her online for wearing a short dress.Taapsee shared a photograph of herself on Twitter in which she can be seen wearing a black-and-white strapless one-piece dress with minimal make-up."Sometimes the best moments stay untouched, unedited and unused. Raw image. Screen grab," she wrote alongside the image.The photograph was not appreciated by a few of her followers, who later started trolling her. However, Taapsee didn't hold back and replied to them strongly."Due to such stuff male's attract to seduce girl. And harassment," one user wrote.Taapsee then replied to the following user: "Then those ‘male's' need to do something about their sickness, it's not about ‘such stuff'. By the way -- get well soon."Another user tried to take a jibe at Taapsee's post and asked her whether she doesn't have money to buy clothes or she likes doing skin show?On that, Taapsee wrote: "We are not finding protectors of the culture. I did this to find you, otherwise wouldn't have found a diamond like you. (Aap jaise culture ke rakshak nahi mil rahe sir ji. Identify karne ke liye aisa karna padha varna aap jaise heere kahan asaani se milte hai.)"This didn't stop here, as another user said that Taapsee's photograph is not good for Indian culture.Taapsee's comments were later praised by her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan.Varun tweeted: "Superb Taapsee."