Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2 in London which is a remake of 90's super hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. The actress is working alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandes and the film is being directed by David Dhawan.

For Taapsee London is not new, but whenever she visits London or shoots there, she ensures to explore the place on her own. Even now, while shooting for the Judwaa 2, she is taking time out and have a jolly good time in the city.

When not shooting she takes time out of her busy schedule and travels the city taking pictures and exploring the place. Here are few pictures from her London Diaries.

(Images: Taapsee Pannu Instagram; Hardly Annoymous Communications)