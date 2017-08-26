Taapsee Pannu Leads the Way for Anando Brahma

Taapsee is riding the success wave with Judwaa 2 trailer launch and her south film Anando Brahma receiving a great response, critically and commercially. In fact for this much loved Telugu horror comedy film, we have learned that Taapsee did not charge a single penny and has struck a profit-sharing deal with the producers which is very unlikely down south.When Taapsee heard the script and found that there was no scope for a leading hero in the film which is the major force for the films budget and feasibility, she decided that she did not want to burden the film with her remuneration as it can become difficult to market it.Taapsee believed in the script and genuinely wanted to try something new and bring it to the audience and thus decided to bring a change and take this first step. She said, "I am today in a position where I have been saying that I don't want to repeat the same thing and want to do something different and if this is a chance for me to do something different I cant step back just because I won't get paid that much. I genuinely believed in the script and so thought to take this risk which is the biggest gamble of my career."Anando Brahma is not particularly women centric film but has an ensemble cast and yet Taapsee decided to not charge for the film and wait for the profits. She found it important to support a great content and bring forth a movie that is worth the audience money. And it's truly paid off, as the film has opened with a great collection and has already created a frenzy down south.