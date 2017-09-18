Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is basking in the success of her recent films namely Naam Shabana and Pink, will be next seen in the upcoming action-comedy Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan, alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.At a recent event in the capital, News18.com caught up with the actress and spoke to her about her upcoming film Judwaa 2, her character in the movie and more.At the onset, explaining what her character Samaara in Judwaa 2 is all about, Taapsee, in a free-wheeling chat with News18.com said, "I play an NRI from a Gujju (Gujarati) family, but since she has been in London most of the time it's not like you hear her talk in a Gujarati accent. She is a music college student, has a mind and personality of her own."Stating that her character is very different from actress Rambha's in Judwaa, Taapsee added, "She is not the coy, shy kinds which was there in Rambha's character in Judwaa. In this, what is interesting is between Prem and Samaara it is always the latter who takes the lead in doing things unlike the previous one (Rambha's character). Samaara will be the one to take the first step in the relationship, push Prem to do things. That's why the character is so interesting."When asked if there was any added pressure since Judwaa was an iconic film in its own right, Taapsee said, "I don't know about others, but I didn't feel the pressure. That is because, I knew I am not doing Rambha's role really. I knew I was going to do it my own way because girls have changed a lot from 20 years back to now. So, I cannot be doing that anymore." "I knew that I am going to be taking this interpretation by myself. I was not trying to get into the shoes of anyone. So, the pressure was off my head there," the actress added.Talking about looking glamorous, singing and dancing and being the quintessential Bollywood film heroine, an avatar she hasn't played onscreen before, Taapsee said that she would be incomplete as an actress if she didn't do all this. She said, "When it came to doing the singing, dancing and looking glamorous, trust me when I started doing films, that's all I was doing in South. I started with big, glamorous commercial films. So, this was like easier for me compared to what I have done before. I was not under stress or pressure. Finally it feels like you have done a lot of hard work, so you have been given a bonus. You have to look pretty everyday, be the Bollywood diva, dance and sing like a quintessential Bollywood heroine and this bit was missing.""I have grown up watching Hindi films. So, I will be incomplete as an actor if I don't try this. It's not like I have done Pink and Naam Shabana, I am averse, I am not part of this kind of cinema. Of course, I have grown up on this, I cannot let it go. And it's like back to square one. I started with David Dhawan, back to David Dhawan. Now, he has made me look more glamourous and made me dance a lot, " Taapsee added.On what made her choose the film, Taapsee clearly mentioned that it was the Judwaa nostalgia that made her sign the film. "We are not fooling people by telling that it's going to be an out-of-thebox script, something that you have not seen before, we are not claiming anything like that. It's the nostalgia of Judwaa that we are playing on, plus of course the song and the entertainment quotient. We are selling the films of these line and it's exactly the reason that I did it."