Taapsee Pannu Receives A Warm Welcome While Visiting Her School

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu revisited her school here on Friday, urged students to balance their studies with extra-curricular activities and promoted self-defence classes in the institution.

Taapsee visited the Mata Jai Kaur Public School and was welcomed by the senior officials and the teachers who had taught her over the years.

Talking about the experience, the Pink and Naam Shabana actress said in a statement: "It was a nostalgia beyond words. My teachers and students organized such a beautiful event to welcome me.

"They not only made my morning special but lived up to my expectations of starting self-defence classes in school. They showed me a demo class. I was impressed by their efforts and hope our combined efforts encourage more and more kids to join the classes."

While talking to the students, Taapsee urged them to engage themselves in every activity in school and use every opportunity to refine their talent, and to never give up.

She related this to her own experience in the school, where she participated actively in debates, dance, dramatics and various sports activities.

Two months ago, Taapsee had taken up the initiative with her school administrator to help introduce self-defence as a compulsory extra-curricular subject. And to give the actress a dekko at its progress, a karate summer camp demonstration by the students was displayed.