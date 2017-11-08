Taapsee Pannu Sad Over Smoggy Weather in North India

Really saddening to see this smoggy weather in parts of North India at this time of the year. Even the most powerful star around struggles to make his presence felt #PoorSun #PoorWe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 8, 2017

: Actress Taapsee Pannu has expressed her sadness over the "smoggy and hazy" weather in the northern part of the country."Really saddening to see this smoggy weather in parts of North India at this time of the year. Even the most powerful star around struggles to make his presence felt. Poor sun. Poor we," Taapsee tweeted.A dense fog covered the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, an average for the season. Visibility stood at 300 meters.On the acting front, Taapsee is currently shooting for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's thriller Mulk here.According to reports, Taapsee will play veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law in the film and will be seen as a lawyer.The film will also feature Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta.