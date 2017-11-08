GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Sad Over Smoggy Weather in North India

A dense fog covered the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, an average for the season. Visibility stood at 300 meters.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Sad Over Smoggy Weather in North India
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has expressed her sadness over the "smoggy and hazy" weather in the northern part of the country.

"Really saddening to see this smoggy weather in parts of North India at this time of the year. Even the most powerful star around struggles to make his presence felt. Poor sun. Poor we," Taapsee tweeted.




A dense fog covered the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, an average for the season. Visibility stood at 300 meters.

On the acting front, Taapsee is currently shooting for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's thriller Mulk here.

According to reports, Taapsee will play veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law in the film and will be seen as a lawyer.

The film will also feature Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES