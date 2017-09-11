Taapsee Pannu to Star Opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali's Next

Diljit Dosanjh was in news recently for his upcoming film which is believed to be based on the story of Sandeep Singh, the coveted hockey player of India and the ex captain.While the film isn't a biopic, it's an important chapter of Sandeep's life which is all set to be portrayed on screen. Much was spoken about the female lead of the film and looks like Taapsee Pannu has been finalised for the role.The film is a love story that revolves around the story of Taapsee and Diljit, both of whom would be playing hockey players in the film. While the exact details aren't known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. The two actors will be going through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals before they commence shooting for the film in Punjab in October.Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of the much talked about film Judwaa 2, which is releasing on 29th September.