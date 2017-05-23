X
Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up London Schedule Of Judwaa 2
A file photo.
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has finished the London schedule of the Judwaa sequel, and says it was quite an experience.
"It was a long schedule in London city where the weather becomes bizarre in no time. We saw rain, hail, sun all in one day. The good part is we finished more than half of the film. Will be back now to shoot for the remaining in June and July," Taapsee said in a statement.
The Pink and Naam Shabana actress is now off to New York before commencing the remaining shoot of the film in Mumbai where she will also be shooting with Jacqueline Fernandes.
Judwaa 2, being helmed by David Dhawan, features her with actor Varun Dhawan.
First Published: May 23, 2017, 11:17 AM IST
