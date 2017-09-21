Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers React To The Ban Demanded By Sikh Group
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed in a controversy when its characters dressed up in religious attires for an episode.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been one of the longest-running sitcoms in the past one decade. The show is known for creating episodes that promote communal harmony besides bringing a fun dose of entertainment that the family audience can watch at the prime time with kids and elders together.
However, the show landed in trouble after a recent episode wherein everyone was asked to dress in a religious attire. The show started with Goli dressed as Ganesh ji and moved on to depict Roshan Singh Sodhi clad as a Nihang Sikh or a Sikh Warrior and then Taarak Mehta and wife Anjali as Ram Chandra and Sita Ma.
However, the episode generated wrath from a part of the Sikh community for dressing Sodhi as Guru Gobind Singh ji, who also demanded a ban on the show. However, the creators of the comic-drama released a statement soon that they are very well aware of the Sikh tenets by which no one can be portrayed as a living character any of the Ten Gurus.
As per Asit Modi, show's producer and creator, “Roshan Singh Sodhi was shown as Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, which has been justified through the dialogues and his performance. We have always believed in equality of all the religions and have never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Our show consists of people from varied religions and cultures, who worship all Gods and celebrate each and every festival with equal respect and happiness. We are aware and respect that in Sikh religion nobody can show or portray themselves as Guru Gobind Singh-ji. We request our viewers not to misinterpret it any other context."
In the past too, on the occasion of Independence day or any such event, Sodhi is always shown as a Punjabi, sometimes singing patriotic songs of Bhagat Singh.
Munmun Dutta who plays Babita’s role stated, “This is a clear case of misunderstanding. Gurucharan (Sodhi) who is a staunch Sikh himself will never do and speak anything that goes against the sentiments of Sikhs all around the world. I clearly remember having a conversation with him about this particular sequence on the day of the shoot and he had mentioned that nobody is allowed to play Guru Gobind Singh ji and thus he is enacting the role of his Khalsa. And that’s exactly what we shot and showed on TV.”
“The beauty of TMKOC is all about having people from different cultures and religions. So we are always alert and conscious about not hurting anyone’s sentiments whatsoever through our actions or dialogues. We, our show, for the last more than 9 years, has thrived on people’s good will and wishes thus we will never resort to anything that will hurt anyone in any corner of our country."
