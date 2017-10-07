Taare Zameen Par Actor Vipin Sharma Turns Director

Seen as a strict father to a dyslexic child in Taare Zameen Par, actor Vipin Sharma is set to make his directorial debut with a web series titled - Akki, Vikki Te Nikki.The web series Akki, Vikki Te Nikki deals with life of three strugglers.The show is a tribute to those aspiring actors who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes and upbeat every day even when they face rejection, a press release issued here read."Since we celebrated 100 years of cinema in India recently, it is time to pay tribute to these actors dressed in their best, roaming the streets of Mumbai going from door-to-door, asking sheepishly, audition hai kya aaj? ('any auditions today?) looking for that golden opportunity which will turn them into a star," Vipin said in a statement here.The web series was earlier supposed to be a full-length feature film."The content was beautiful and we couldn't have done justice to it in two-and-a-half or three hours. Hence, we decided to make a web series instead of a feature film," producer Surendra Bohra said.The first episode of the web series will air on Diwali on Facebook.