Taimur Ali Khan's Latest Endearing Picture From Switzerland Will Make Your Day!

After celebrating a royal birthday at the Pataudi Palace, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little prince Taimur Ali Khan is having fun in Switzerland. The trio left for the European country on Tuesday after ringing in Taimur's first birthday with family.In the latest picture, shared on Instagram, the little munchkin can be seen enjoying the feeling of seeing snow for the first time. The adorable kid is joined by his parents, who look classy in the photo.Check out the picture here:Credit: @ SAMA AL-SAQAA Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor clan had gotten together at Shashi Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival of Christmas and remember the legendary actor who breathed his last on December 4.