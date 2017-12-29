GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Taimur Ali Khan's Latest Endearing Picture From Switzerland Will Make Your Day!

In the latest picture, shared on Instagram, the little munchkin can be seen enjoying the feeling of seeing snow for the first time.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2017, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taimur Ali Khan's Latest Endearing Picture From Switzerland Will Make Your Day!
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
After celebrating a royal birthday at the Pataudi Palace, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little prince Taimur Ali Khan is having fun in Switzerland. The trio left for the European country on Tuesday after ringing in Taimur's first birthday with family.

In the latest picture, shared on Instagram, the little munchkin can be seen enjoying the feeling of seeing snow for the first time. The adorable kid is joined by his parents, who look classy in the photo.

Check out the picture here:

Credit: @SAMA AL-SAQAA

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor clan had gotten together at Shashi Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival of Christmas and remember the legendary actor who breathed his last on December 4.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php