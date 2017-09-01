Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Ever since Taimur Ali Khan's birth, there's been a certain curiosity surrounding the first born child of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. It felt that the little one was comfortable around paparazzi as he always smiled and looked at peace around shutterbugs. But the recent photos that are doing the rounds of social media see a crying Taimur looking quite discontent with the media around.In fact, while it's only natural that an 8-month-old reacts to attention and unwavering paparazzi around, Taimur looks adorable as he makes a typical 'crying' face.While Taimur makes a crying face, his mother Kareena looks at him in awe and tries to cheer him up.Kareena, who is known for her comfortable travel picks, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday in a grey sweat-shirt teamed up with blue denim. The actress was flying to Delhi to begin the shooting schedule for Veerey Di Weddin co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and the little munchkin will keep his mother company on the film sets.