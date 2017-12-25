Taimur Ali Khan Steals The Limelight At Kapoors' Annual Christmas Lunch

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

The annual tradition of Bollywood's beloved Kapoor family's Christmas lunch continues to be as it is. The entire Kapoor clan has gotten together at Shashi Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival of Christmas and remember the legendary actor who breathed his last on December 4.Shashi's son Kunal and Karan have taken upon themselves to carry forward the tradition introduced by their mother Jennifer Kendal more than three decades back.Karisma took to Instagram to share a series of family photos wherein little Taimur can be seen enjoying the attention.Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who recently celebrated little Taimur's first birthday in Pataudi, got back in time to attend the family lunch. They arrived with the little one posing comfortably with a little support from his parents.Karisma, too, entered in style with mother Babita and kids Samiera and Kiaan.Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his friend Ayan Mukherji.Rishi Kapoor arrived with wife Neetu Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor, Reema Kapoor Jain and her husband were also snapped.Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor also arrived and Shashi's son Kunal Kapoor were among the first ones to be photographed.